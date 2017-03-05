  • March 7, 2017
Port operator introduces new terminal operating system in UAE

The new system will improve efficiency and boost productivity, the statement said

Staff Report
15:54 March 5, 2017

Dubai: Gulftainer, a privately-owned independent port operator, on Sunday announced the successful implementation of a Marine and Container Handling (MACH) Terminal Operating System (TOS). The system upgrade will improve Gulftainer’s ability to operate and its customer services functions, such as optimising job orders, in turn boosting efficiency and terminal productivity, the company said in a statement. It said it will roll out the MACH TOS to the UAE in phases initially, collaborating with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

