Port operator introduces new terminal operating system in UAE

Dubai: Gulftainer, a privately-owned independent port operator, on Sunday announced the successful implementation of a Marine and Container Handling (MACH) Terminal Operating System (TOS). The system upgrade will improve Gulftainer’s ability to operate and its customer services functions, such as optimising job orders, in turn boosting efficiency and terminal productivity, the company said in a statement. It said it will roll out the MACH TOS to the UAE in phases initially, collaborating with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).