UAE’s dairy brands see profit margins getting skimmed

Unikai currently all of its production at its plant in Dubai, which serves the local market as well as meets the distribution requirements for the other Gulf markets, except Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. (It did buy a plant in Oman, but so far has not launched production at the facility.) Interestingly, fresh milk sales make up less than 10 per cent of Unikai’s topline whereas for its competition the share would be closer to 20-30 per cent, even higher. With Unikai, long-life milk represents around 25 per cent of sales, ice-creams (both under Unikai and the premium Royal Treat range) serve up another 25 per cent, and the rest is derived from rice and other trading products. The juice portfolio adds 15 per cent to the mix. (The company is also considering the possibility of launching a bottled water range under the “Unikai” brand.) “[Focus on] fresh milk makes sense if you have your own dairy, cattle and farm — We don’t have that at this point,” said Vohra. “And it’s capital intensive and it needs a completely different focus; our focus is more on distribution and more on packaged products, which we can easily manufacture. Those are the kind of products we are focusing on.”