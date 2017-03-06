The basics of why people buy are changing

Besides chasing sales, a growing percentage of customers today trawl the net to find best prices. One of the growth areas on the net is aggregators who give comparative prices for products from different suppliers. Checking the aggregator prices for a few categories where each supplier was vying with the other to offer the same product at a lower price, I found better prices for the same product in brick-and-mortar stores in the city.

Sometimes, of course, with a little negotiation, but still a better price. So the question that arises, is where have all the other buying principles — rationality, benefits, emotional fulfilment, latest versions, freedom, etc gone? Has price become the only deciding factor? A friend of mine always reminds me that the joy is in the hunt, not in the achievement. Are people today driven by this need to catch the best deal? Or are there new principles driving buyers in the post-modern world? · People buy, because they get comfort in acquisition. · People buy because they love to surround themselves with things. · People buy because they feel they can. It is interesting that on the other side, the desire for acquisition of stuff is being progressively devalued. There is a counter movement — still small but growing — promoting living more with less. The futurist James Wallman suggests in his book "Stuffocation" that "materialism is making millions of us feel joyless, anxious and, even worse, depressed." Some people are now adopting a lifestyle which is based on reducing things around them. For some, experiences are more valuable than things, while for others, it is better to buy one good item, rather than a pile of poor quality soon to be disposed products. The changing motivations of buyers and consumers is partly driven by the digital world, where many physical products have suddenly disappeared (Music records /CDs / DVDs), to be replaced by digital versions. And miniaturisation is making things smaller and smaller. This will only increase with time. Retailers and marketers need to work hard to understand the new principles for their existence. As Marshall Goldsmith said, "What got you here, won't get you there." — The writer is a senior executive with a leading retail company in Dubai. These are his own views.

