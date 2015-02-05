Prospects for more BoJ stimulus fading

Easing would mean lowering the short- and long-term rate targets, while tightening would mean raising them or cutting back on its massive asset-buying, a measure market participants call “tapering.” Analysts who forecast a possibility for further easing say that would happen in the case of sudden spikes in the yen, which hurt exporters by eroding their overseas earned income.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was too early for the central bank to raise interest rates. “Rates are rising in other countries, but it would be premature to assume that the BoJ will raise either its short- or long-term interest rate targets simply because rates are rising overseas,” he told parliament. The government will tolerate the yen strengthening to about 100 against the dollar, according to 16 of the 27 economists who responded to the question on the currency. Three economists pegged it between 110 to 105 yen. The remaining eight economists said beyond 100 yen, and to as far as 80 yen was acceptable. The currency was last trading around 113.40 yen to the dollar on Tuesday. In a separate Reuters survey, FX analysts maintained their view for a weaker yen outlook, with the Japanese currency forecast to weaken about 7 per cent to around 120.0 in a year from the poll date. Trump summit A rise in protectionism poses the biggest threat to the pace of economic growth in major economies, which are vulnerable to political forces at a time when global trade is at risk. But the summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US. President Donald Trump earlier this month was largely positive, according to all but one of the 33 economists who answered an extra question in the latest poll. The two leaders also agreed to establish a bilateral economic dialogue, to be led by Taro Aso, finance minister — who also serves as deputy prime minister, and Vice-President Mike Pence, focusing on issues such as economic policies, infrastructure, energy and trade. Almost three quarters of the 33 economists who answered another question said the risk for a redux of 1980s and 1990s trade disputes was low, but 10 economists predicted they may get acrimonious. The poll projected that Japan will grow 1.2 per cent in the fiscal year starting April and 1.0 per cent for fiscal 2018, according to the poll. Last month, they forecast 1.1 per cent and 1 per cent growth, respectively. (For other stories from the global poll:) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, additional reporting by Stanley White, polling by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Malcolm Foster and Sam Holmes) More from Retail South Africa budget exposes fractured ANC

