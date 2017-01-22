Marka expands hospitality portfolio

Dubai: Marka plans to open the first Ca’puccino outside of Europe at The Outlet Village in Jebel Ali, thereby expanding its hospitality portfolio. Ca’puccino is an Italian coffee house and kitchen, launched in 2006. Marka CEO, Khalid Al Mheiri, said in a statement on Sunday that the retail company planned on opening a further two stores in early 2017. “Ca’puccino is one of many components of Marka’s strategy to build long-term value from the company’s hospitality portfolio,” he added.