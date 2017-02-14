Majid Al Futtaim said to select banks for perpetual bond

Privately-owned Majid Al Futtaim, also known by its acronym MAF, selected lenders including HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC to arrange the perpetual bond sale, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A deal could happen in the first half, but the company may decide against it if market conditions aren’t favorable, they said.