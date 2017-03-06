Majid Al Futtaim opens latest indoor ski resort in Middle East

Dubai: Snow just keeps coming to the desert.
The UAE’s first indoor ski resort creator in the Middle East, Majid Al Futtaim, has expanded its footprint outside the Gulf region with the opening of another snow park inside a mall.
The developer opened on Thursday a 165-000-square-metre shopping complex in Cairo, Egypt - complete with a winter-themed slope similar to Ski Dubai, bringing snow for the first time to the city of pyramids.
Back in 2015, it was announced that Dubai was planning to build another world record, the longest ski slope at 1.2 kilometres.
The retail developer has just uploaded a video of the new development in Egypt, showing children frolicking in the snow.
Similar to its sister brand, Mall of the Emirates, the new retail offering seeks to revolutionise retail and entertainment in the country. It houses Magic Planet, Vox Cinemas and Little Explorer, which are being introduced for the first time to the Egyptian market.
The Mall of Egypt is expected to create more than 41,000 direct and indirect job opportunities since the start of its construction. Its total leasable area is 165,000 square metres, while its parking lot can accommodate 6,500 vehicles.
The new mall is located in 6th of October City on Al Wahat Road, along Cairo’s Western Growth Corridor.