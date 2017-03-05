Majid Al Futtaim opens Dh2.6b Mall of Egypt

“Mall of Egypt, Majid Al Futtaim’s second ‘Mall of’ flagship shopping mall, will set the same precedent as its sister brand, Mall of the Emirates in the UAE bringing unmatched experiences to North Africa. Egypt is an important market for Majid Al Futtaim and launching mega projects like Mall of Egypt re-affirms our strong belief in the vast opportunities available in the Egyptian market,” Gaith Shocair, Chief Executive Officer — Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said in a statement.