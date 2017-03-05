Majid Al Futtaim opens Dh2.6b Mall of Egypt

Abu Dhabi: Majid Al Futtaim on Sunday announced the opening of Mall of Egypt, the company’s first regional mall in Egypt with an investment of Dh2.6 billion.
Mall of Egypt is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship project in North Africa and forms an important part of the company’s Dh5.1 billion investment strategy in Egypt, the company said in a statement.
The new mall has a number of new attractions including Ski Egypt, which brings snow for the first time to the city and the African continent, VOX cinemas with a total of 21 theatres housing one 4DX screen, four Gold screens, one IMAX screen, two screens for kids and 13 regular screens with a total of 2,473 seats.
“Mall of Egypt, Majid Al Futtaim’s second ‘Mall of’ flagship shopping mall, will set the same precedent as its sister brand, Mall of the Emirates in the UAE bringing unmatched experiences to North Africa. Egypt is an important market for Majid Al Futtaim and launching mega projects like Mall of Egypt re-affirms our strong belief in the vast opportunities available in the Egyptian market,” Gaith Shocair, Chief Executive Officer — Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said in a statement.
With a gross leasable area (GLA) of 165,000 square metres, Mall of Egypt also houses 350 local and international retailers and major department stores as well as other fashion, lifestyle, sports, electronics, home furnishing outlets. With direct access to Wahat Road, the mall includes 6,500 car parking spaces.