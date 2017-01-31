H&M profit surprise lifts shares, to review store mix

Fashion retailer H&M surprised investors with a small increase in quarterly profit and said it would review its mix of stores and invest more in e-commerce, lifting its shares to a one-month high. The world’s no. 2 apparel group after Zara owner Inditex said it was reviewing its store portfolio and around 70 to 80 of new stores this year would be brands other than H&M. The group, whose profits have fallen for five straight quarters said its fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profit rose to 7.4 billion crowns (Dh3.08 billion, $839 million) from a year-ago 7.2 billion crowns. H&M said on Tuesday it would roll out e-commerce in six more markets this year, taking it online in 41 of the 69 it is present in.