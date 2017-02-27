Debt-struck US retailers get ingenious in avoiding it

With retailers now dominating lists of troubled issuers, lenders and consultants such as Covenant Review are warily speculating about who’ll be next to “pull a J. Crew”.

“When we look at it and say, “Oh boy, they could really get some assets stripped out”, we tend to stay away,” said Jeff Peskind, who oversees a $1.4 billion (Dh5.14 billion) distressed-debt fund as chief investment officer of Phoenix Investment Adviser. “Some of these companies are in such dire financial straits that they’ll do just about anything they can to try to stay alive for another couple months.”