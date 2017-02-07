Cafes in UAE score high on consumer satisfaction levels

UAE consumers want their trusted brands to provide them with a minimum of 80 points on the satisfaction index, to ensure they remain loyal to them.

“Residents of the UAE are used to receiving excellent customer service, something which they increasingly demand from businesses nowadays,” said Faten Abu-Ghazaleh, President of Service Hero.

“It is the reason for customers deciding on seeking a new service provider if their needs and expectations were not met.”

Opinions on as many as 315 brands with a presence in the UAE were solicited by the survey, which polled 18,510 “authenticated” consumer feedback covering 14 sectors. Each category had a quota of 450 votes.