Babyshop to open 20 outlets in 2017

In 2017, Babyshop is also planning to focus on e-commerce, having launched its online shopping platform in November 2016. Talreja said the website is witnessing month-on-month growth of around 75-100 per cent.

“We’re seeing very good growth, and we feel that this is one area where the business will definitely grow. We’re pretty new in e-commerce, but the way we see the number of customers visiting the site and how that converts to the business, we expect this is going to be one of the prominent channels for sales,” he said.