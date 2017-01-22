Alshaya picks up 100,000 sq ft at Al Khail Avenue

Dubai: Kuwait’s Alshaya has taken up a combined 100,000 square feet for 25 of its brands across the Al Khail Avenue mall at Jumeirah Village. These include outlets for Debenhams, H & M, Mothercare, Muji, Foot Locker, American Eagle Outfitters, Boots, P.F. Chang’s and iHOP. The new alliance with Nakheel is an extension of what Alshaya has done at other locations owned by the developer, such as the Ibn Battuta Mall. Al Khail Avenue, currently under construction, has 1.2 million square feet of space for 350 shops, a 14-screen cinema, and dining outlets. The mall is set for completion in 2018.