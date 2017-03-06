Al-Futtaim Group set to anchor a mall in Jebel Ali

Al-Futtaim Group managed brands will take up about 60 per cent of the leasable area at the new mall, including Ikea and Ace, the hardware and home utilities retailer. That apart there are apparel and F&B brands the Group operates. In all, there will be 100 stores. The supermarket operator will be named shortly.

And Ikea shoppers could be serviced through mobile apps. For Al-Futtaim Group, this will be its second mall property in Dubai, after Festival City, which is currently in the final stretch of a Dh1 billion plus expansion. The name of the new mall will be finalised later this year. (The chances are that “Festival City” branding will be reserved for the Group’s bigger malls. Apart from Dubai, the branding is being rolled out in key regional markets.) “The mall in Jebel Ali will have a wide catchment area - from in and around the location, the Dubai Marina resident base because of the Ikea anchor and even the traffic heading into Abu Dhabi,” said Steven Cleaver – Director of Shopping Malls. “Being responsible only for the retail component at wasl Gate is not a limitation. We wanted to be part of the south side story Dubai has embarked on for some time.