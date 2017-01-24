The post digital marketing world is well upon us

New tech is about to proliferate into physical retail environments, which will bring a level of measurement and targeting that once was the sole domain of e-commerce. We are already building bridges between consumers’ e-commerce behaviour and their retail shopping habits thus giving brands one total, holistic view of each customer. This integration of data is set to transform retail and e-commerce in ways we can barely imagine today. The announcement of Amazon Go at the end of last year shows that we’re moving to this new world faster than you think. The company announced that it was opening physical grocery stores, but with a twist: there will be no checkout lines.