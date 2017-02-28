The humble SMS makes a strong return in UAE ad space

It will be interesting to see whether the interest in SMS-based outreach will continue to have momentum. It could be that the current gains are more because of advertisers’ need to be frugal with their budgets, whereby they have cut down on their print, TV and even digital exposures. According to market feedback, digital ad spend in the UAE recorded a slight month-on-month decline in November, possibly for the first time since the digital and social media revolution took off in the region earlier this decade. (A typical digital ad would cost about $30 per thousand impressions (CPM), which is the standard ad industry benchmark in the virtual space.)