Super Bowl ad winners: Tide, T-Mobile

Advertisers had to tread carefully this year in a divisive political climate. Some went for all out escapist humour like T-Mobile and Tide, while others tried to take a more serious tone like the American Petroleum Institute. With 30-second ads costing around $5 million, and more than 110 million people watching, it’s a huge gamble to advertise during the game even in a less politically charged atmosphere.

Here are the winners whose gamble paid off, and losers who struck the wrong tone. WINNER: TIDE P&G’s Tide ad featuring announcer Terry Bradshaw seemed at first to be part of the game broadcast. But when Bradshaw gets a stain on his shirt, he goes on an adventure featuring New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski and actor Jeffrey Tambor to try to find a clean shirt. “It was just from the writing to the casting pure fun,” said Mark DiMassimo, CEO of ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein. WINNER: KIA Kia managed to touch on social issues without offending people by tapping Melissa McCarthy to take on causes like saving whales, ice caps and trees, each time to disastrous effect. Kia’s 60-second third-quarter ad promotes the fuel efficiency of its 2017 Niro car. LOSER: AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTION An ad by a trade group sought to rebrand oil’s image, opening with the line that “This ain’t your daddy’s oil.” The ad showed a series of colourful ways oil is allegedly used, including in spray paint and makeup. It said the “oil pumps life,” ‘’oil runs cleaner” and “oil explores space” - unexpected phrases for many that drew some mockery on social media. The American Petroleum Institute says on its website that it represents the oil and natural gas industry, including producers, refiners, suppliers and pipeline operators. Villanova University marketing professor Charles Taylor said its message didn’t get across. “They’re trying to somehow emphasize environmentalism, but I don’t think they did it in a way that most consumers would find believable,” he said. LOSER: FEBREZE P&G’s ad sought to take a humorous approach to saluting the well-known halftime bathroom break. “I love you halftime bathroom break,” says actress Kathryn Hahn during the commercial. But not everyone found the “potty humour” appealing. LOSER: SNICKERS Snicker’s hyped up its live ad in the third quarter. The ad, set on a Wild West set, started with actor Adam Driver talking about the 21-3 score to prove it was live. But then things seem to go wrong and the set falls apart — on purpose. “You ruin live Super Bowl commercials when you’re hungry,” the copy reads on screen. “It went by so fast, I almost missed it,” said DiMassimo Goldstein CEO Mark DiMassimo. “I think the audience got it [but I’m] not sure it was worth the trouble of doing it live.” More from Media Calling on 4G and more for video-on-demand

