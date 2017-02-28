Marketing honchos should not be blindsided by digital

The world of marketing is highly dynamic. It is evolving by the minute, and it is imperative marketing managers identify new ways to keep up with the rapidity of change. Many among them are trying to figure out not only new tactics but also new communication and branding vehicles. This is important since along with changes in buying habits and behaviour, the way people consume media has also had a transformation. And in the forefront of all this is digital advertising.

Each medium brings its own challenges and it is the same as far as digital is concerned. Apart from unique challenges common to most media vehicles, when it comes to digital, speed and adaptability are crucial. Marketers should be nimble enough to spot the dynamics and amend plans accordingly. A slight delay will create unwanted consequences that may take long to rectify. A prompt response is possible only when the person is really clued in and for that a thorough understanding of the medium is essential. Before plunging headlong into the digital stratosphere, it makes sense to determine the relevance of the medium vis-a-vis the target audience. While it is true that consumption of digital media has gone up, there are many product categories that still need to consider traditional media vehicles if they need to reach their primary audiences. Marketing managers as well as advertising agencies are in a hurry to embrace digital since they do not want to be seen as ignoring the medium of the moment. Whether this herd mentality helps the brand to get the desired mileage is a big question. I am not advocating that marketers should stay away from digital. My submission is that before venturing, it is essential to understand how the brand will fit in the chosen digital media vehicle. A shift from traditional marketing to online is a different ball game. It requires a change of mindset and involves an approach beyond just briefing an agency in the traditional manner. The role of the marketing manager does not stop with the briefing. If he is serious about digital, he needs to shift his mindset from the traditional and create pegs that will infuse life into the online content. This involves a detailed understanding of the product, market, the target audience, influencers as well as the medium that is being used. Today, it has become imperative to assess the efficacy of each element in the media mix. Returns are being measured at each stage of the communication plan. While it is true that it is not possible to be 100 per cent sure if the marketing budget is being used in the right manner, it will make better sense when we understand the wheres and whys of investing. Failing which it will be another short-lived exercise. The writer is Account Director at Publilink Advertising. More from Media Local brands hold their own in online chats

Shaping the next elements in the mobility surge

Humble SMS makes a strong return in UAE ad space

Now you can tweet from a Beetle









