Local brands hold their own in social media chats

Such social media chats now are integral in the Big Data movement, which tries to understand as much of consumer behaviour as is possible within the public domain. These in turn can help marketers understand how to adapt their messages to these audiences. And with social media emphasising the “echo chamber” — where people who share the same sentiments flock together — brands have to be keenly aware of what is being said about them.

“The mentions about Uber tend to be about the company itself, its Silicon Valley origins, how it’s a big tech phenomenon, etc,” said Chris Bingham, Chief Technology Officer at Crimson Hexagon. “But with Careem, it’s more about the service and the practical nature of its services.” E-tailers As for online vendors, there’s good news — the resistance to online shopping is “slowly eroding, with this topic accounting for 75 per cent of the overall conversation on shopping among Mena consumers,” the report finds. But e-tailers still have work to do on the “last mile” services — “Consumers lack trust in e-commerce with delivery and size issues being the topic of most complaints.” the report adds. But with digital banking, it is a gradual take-up, based on what can be gleaned from social media. Online/mobile banking accounts for only 10 per cent of the overall social conversation on banking, the report says. “Worryingly, the online banking conversations are primarily written in anger, with consumers complaining about technical issues, support and security.” Another topic that is trending in virtual space relates to healthy eating — but it is not brought on by health or fitness considerations, but more as following a fad. “That was a bit of surprise — these were conversations driven by fashion and a need to be trendy, especially among women,” said Bingham. On the plus side, conversations about fast food have declined 62 per cent since 2012 as did the overall favourable sentiment, dropping 16 per cent. In the UAE, consumers have an increased awareness about healthy eating habits as social conversations, up by 23 per cent in 2016 from 2012. “The desire to adopt a healthier lifestyle and remain “on-trend” has emerged, with the UAE experiencing the highest growth of conversations centred around modern, more fashionable sports — between 2012 and 2016 vs the rest of Mena, 40 per cent of the overall yoga conversation stemmed from the country,” the report adds. Factbox: Twitter dominates Crimson Hexagon’s Mena Trends report analysed English and Arabic language conversation across Facebook, Twitter, blogs, and forums in the region between 2012 and 2016. “While the platform favoured varied by country and topics discussed, Twitter was used heavily for talking about news, business and sports,” said Chris Bingham of Crimson Hexagon.” More from Media Shaping the next elements in the mobility surge

Top marketers shouldn't be blindsided by digital










