Local ad industry keeps eye out on economy

After a decline by about 20 per cent in overall ad spend during 2016, most industry sources predict this year’s could be in for another double-digit dip. The bigger networks have spent the whole of last year trimming expenses where they can, extensive internal restructuring, and taking in people only when there is an actual need. There have also been instances of new entities opening up bases in Dubai/UAE, many in the field of data analytics. That is one category still in sunshine mode.