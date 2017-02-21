Don’t let data be the only influencer

Sure, data and statistics can give you an idea of the here and now, but why do we attach such importance to statistics when they tell us so little about what is to come? A single set of data can lead you down very different paths, depending on interpretation.

The list of false predictions is endless. The founder of IBM concluded that the world would need no more than a handful of computers; Western Union said the telephone had too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication. Time magazine once ran an article stating “remote shopping, while entirely feasible, will flop — because women like to get out of the house, like to handle merchandise, like to be able to change their minds”. Besides being overtly sexist, the latter (indeed all three) also indicate how — even when aware of what’s happening — we too often underestimate potential impact. Conversely, we are also prone to overestimation. We are obsessed with predictions. But how many come true? It’s easy to say that regional war and the price of oil will continue to negatively impact the advertising industry, or that the suffering of traditional media will only heighten. Or that 2017 will be the year of mobile and social influencers. But shouldn’t we be checking our facts first? If you were to go back over the past few years and re-read the predictions, how many do you think will have proved prescient? In an era of so-called “alternative facts”, are we only adding to the barrage of misinformation? Forget predictions. We all know the oracles only exist in Greek myths. We are in constant beta. Nothing is permanent, everything is ephemeral. Does the idea of long-term planning in today’s fast moving world even make sense anymore? We should be in perpetual test mode, constantly questioning how any given thing can be achieved more efficiently and more effectively. How we can better gauge consumer behaviour. How we can react more quickly and more precisely? How we can thrive — even survive — in an environment that is frequently hostile and increasingly alien. Shouldn’t we be recognising that the improbable regularly becomes the probable, and that known unknowns — or unknown unknowns — are impacting our industry more than we care to admit, and that we can do nothing about it? Therefore, as agencies we should be pre-occupied with evolution, not predictions of what may or may not be. The need for agility and nimbleness has never been more pronounced. This requires a level of coming togetherness that our industry has traditionally excelled in. And togetherness — I believe — breeds preparedness for all eventualities. The writer is chief executive officer of TBWA/Raad. More from Media UAE consumers take a dim view of call centres

