Communications needs a touchy-feely narrative

With the rise of various social media platforms, today’s generation spends up to 90 per cent of their time online. Customers are more engaged with brands and prefer to talk to them directly (that is, through social media) rather than using other channels of communication. Thus, brands that learn how to develop personalised content using customer data or even behavioural insights will be able not only to stay more connected with target audiences, but also influence their decisions more effectively.

This is one of the reasons for brands to start paying more attention to developing visual content – customers’ attention span has shortened to 15-20 seconds. So visual content may end up telling your story better than words. Influencers vs media While consumers’ trust in advertising has dropped significantly, traditional media that doesn’t innovate start losing its influence as well. The new generation of ‘pro-sumers’ or proactive consumers tend to trust someone who is alike. A Nielsen survey confirms these trends as well stating that 92 per cent of us trust recommendations from individuals we may not even personally know! Eight in 10 global respondents say they completely or somewhat trust word-of-mouth as well as recommendations of friends and family. Thus, influencers and bloggers are becoming a quite effective alternative to media and an integral part of any marketing campaign. If you are not online you don’t exist Brochures, catalogues, and informational sheets about your company are becoming things of the past. The era of mobile-first dictates that mobile, apps, the internet and social media be the first touch points. As communication evolves and transforms, it’s important for brands to understand how the digital world is organised and to take benefits of latest technologies to transfer messages to audiences. Is your website running well? Do you invest in online marketing to connect with potential customers? Is information about your company easily accessible online? No matter what you do, make sure your business is strategically connected with your audience. Human era communication With the rise of social media, businesses should remember that they can’t be robotic anymore and need to adopt more human features. They should change the way how they talk with consumers (through a website, social media channels, etc.) and tailor messages so as to be heard and address customer needs. Communication requires a different approach now — one that touches on human emotions and habits. While words like “leading” and “innovative” have been popular, the latest trend for brands is to simply be human-like… The writer is PR Director at JPd Agency. More from Media OSN reworks pricing, content package to compete

Threat posed by the axis of Murdoch and Trump

Communications needs a touchy-feely narrative

Fake news is ‘killing people’s minds’: Cook









