Advertising industry in need of radical shake-up

At the other end of the equation, the ownership of an integrated communications brief itself can be a contentious issue at the client side, despite the best of intentions of everyone involved in its creation. Assuming that specialist players are part of the team putting the brief together, from internal corporate communication specialists to digital, PR, research and social media experts, the final outcome of a 360-degree communications brief is likely to be an amalgamation of compromised priorities that do not reflect the company’s actual needs.