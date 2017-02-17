World stocks lose momentum after record-breaking week

Although the dollar was 0.2 per cent firmer on the day, it was hovering near a one-week low against a basket of currencies and headed for its sixth week of losses in the last eight, as investors awaited substantive market-friendly news from President Donald Trump on tax reform.

The greenback hit a one-month high on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen supported a near-term rate increase due to signs of robust economic growth. Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo, said the dollar’s recent bounce lacked conviction. “This shows that the market is still trying to work out the implication of President Trump’s policies, of which his approach to trade may not be supportive for the dollar,” he said. Sterling fell half a per cent to $1.2427 after data showing retail sales in Britain fell 0.3 per cent month-on-month last month, against expectations for a 0.9 per cent rise, indicating consumers’ spending appetite was feeling a Brexit bite as inflation picked up. Euro debt yields dip Bond yields slipped pretty much across the board. Yields on US Treasuries, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, were at 2.41 per cent, after rising during the week on US rate hike speculation. Yields on German Bunds, Europe’s benchmark, were down 4 basis points at 0.3 per cent. Developments in the French presidential election continue to surprise bond markets. The premium that investors demand to hold French instead of German government bonds shot higher on Friday after French leftist leaders suggested they may cooperate in upcoming elections. That increases their chances of facing Euro-sceptic Marine Le Pen on May 7, heightening uncertainty about who would win the presidency. Safe-haven Bunds and other core countries like France and Austria have seen yields rise this week, but Spain and Italy have seen theirs fall for the first week in five, helped by some soothing noises from the European Central Bank. Gold was set for its third week of gains as political uncertainty spurred demand for the safe haven precious metal. It was down 0.2 per cent on the day. Brent crude futures were down 0.5 per cent, paring back earlier gains. Opec sources told Reuters the producers’ club could extend its output cut in order to rein in global oversupply. Copper was set to end the week lower as profit-taking pared back the price of the three-month copper contract, though concerns over supply from Chilean and Indonesian mines remained. More from Markets Wall Street investors eye consumer results

