Wealth masters at Danske turn to US bonds to dodge French risk

In equities, the only way to stay ahead when markets get volatile is to be at your desk by 4 o’clock in the morning, according to Jesper Langmack, who oversees risk assets at Danica and has recently been put in charge of alternative investments at Danske’s wealth unit. He says his portfolios made money after Brexit and the US election by snapping up shares dumped in the initial panic, and by doing it very, very early in the European morning.