Wall St hits records again, boosted by Trump economy hopes

“Investors were worried that the administration may have gotten off track and was pursuing other items,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

“Tax cuts have gotten put back on the front burner,” Forrest said, adding, “We are looking for gains in the economy at large from this, not just (earnings per share) gains in stocks.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.97 points, or 0.48 per cent, to end at 20,269.37, the S&P 500 gained 8.23 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 2,316.10 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 5,734.13.