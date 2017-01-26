US stock indexes edge higher in early trading, oil rising

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany’s DAX was up 0.3 per cent, while the CAC-40 in France was 0.1 per cent lower. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was up 0.1 per cent. Earlier in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.8 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 per cent. Markets in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and other Asian countries are about to begin holidays of varying lengths to mark the lunar new year, curtailing trading across much of the region.