US shale surge threatens Opec strategy

Opec’s November 30 output agreement to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day may have put a floor under the oil price, but has also awakened US shale. Exploration and production companies have added 77 rigs this year to February 24, according to the latest figures from Baker Hughes, while US shale production is forecast to reach about 4.87 million barrels a day in March, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest Drilling Productivity Report. That’s the highest since May 2016.