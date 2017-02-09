US oil output heads to 48-year high as shale surge resumes

US oil drillers boosted the rig count by 17 to 583 last week, the most since October 2015, according to Baker Hughes Inc. The country will produce 8.98 million barrels this year, little changed from last month’s EIA forecast. The biggest increase in output will come from the Lower 48 states, where cost reductions have allowed explorers to produce profitably in some areas like the Permian Basin of West Texas at $50 and below.