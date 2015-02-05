US energy stocks, darlings last year, stumble in 2017

“There’s a lot of worry about what the US supply picture will look like, and there’s a lot of worries about the Opec cuts,” said Vikas Dwivedi, global oil and gas strategist at Macquarie Group in Houston. “We think you’re going to get good inventory numbers, which will propel a rally in the commodities, and take the exploration and production companies higher.” Investors have already beefed up bets on the sector — about $263 million has flowed into US-listed energy mutual and exchange-traded funds in 2017 through February, according to Lipper data. The Energy Sector Select SPDR Fund, which has about $17.6 billion in assets, has attracted $400 million of new investment, according to Lipper data.