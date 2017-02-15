UAE bourses suspends trading in shares pending results

DUBAI: Dubai Financial Market has suspended trading in shares of Kuwait’s Agility for not submitting its preliminary financial results for 2016.
The company, one of the Gulf’s largest logistics firms, is listed on the Dubai and Kuwait bourses.
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended trading in shares of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co because the company had not yet released its annual financial statement.
The Abu Dhabi market also halted trading in shares of Qatar’s Ooredoo for the same reason, it said.
United Arab Emirates-listed companies are required to disclose their annual earnings results within 45 days from the end of the fourth quarter.