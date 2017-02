Trump tax cut talk, Chinese data spur risk rally

Meanwhile, analyst sentiment on European earnings is the brightest it has been in 6 years while in the US fourth-quarter earnings are forecast to grow 8.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We’ve had Trump’s comments on tax reform, the phone call with China and quite decent China trade data, so there is a risk-on mood again in markets,” DZ Bank rates strategist Rene Albrecht said. Broadly upbeat sentiment was evident in investment flows too with investors pumping $13 billion into bonds, $6 billion into equities and even $2 billion into gold, in the past week according to latest data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and fund tracker EPFR. On the political front, Trump seemed to change tack and said he would honour the long-standing “one China” policy during a phone call with China’s leader, a major diplomatic boost for Beijing which brooks no criticism of its claim to neighbouring Taiwan. Trump and Abe Focus now shifts to a meeting later on Friday between Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in which Abe is expected to propose a new cabinet level framework for US-Japan talks on trade, security and macroeconomic issues, including currencies. The market focus will be watching for the results of discussions between Abe and Trump on the future of trade policy, the car industry, defence policy and monetary policy, analysts at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note to clients. The dollar was up 0.3 per cent to a 10-day high against the yen and is poised to finish the week about 1 per cent stronger against the Japanese currency. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, added 0.2 per cent on the day to 100.8, on track to gain 0.8 per cent for the week. The week has seen heightened fears about Eurozone political risks with French bond yields climbing to a 17-year high as fears about a strong showing for far-right leader Marine Le Pen ahead of a presidential election rattled markets. Societe Generale, however, said the “Armageddon risk” ahead of the French elections is overdone. In commodities, crude oil prices extended gains supported by strong Chinese crude imports and Opec-led production cuts. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose 1.5 per cent to $56.48 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1.3 per cent. More from Markets Wall Street boosted by Trump hopes

Energy stocks look for catalyst out of doldrums

Earnings lift India shares, elections watched

Optimism returns to UAE markets