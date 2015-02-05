Top-performing Asian stock ends 8,811% rally after trading curbs

Whether or not Kushal’s retreat continues, the episode has added to concerns over unexplained swings in smaller Indian stocks. Eight of the 10 top-performing shares in Asia over the past three years are Indian small-caps, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The BSE Brokers’ Forum, an industry group with 700 members, has urged authorities to step up scrutiny of potential market manipulators to prevent harm to individual investors. Sebi Chairman U.K. Sinha said last month in Kolkata that officials are paying particular attention to shares with rapid gains without fundamental reasons to check price manipulation. There haven’t been allegations of stock-price manipulation against Kushal.