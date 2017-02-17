Sprint by Turkish stocks leaves fund managers in starting blocks

“It’s usually not quite right to have a judgement by just looking at the short-term performance of the funds; it doesn’t paint the whole picture,” said Murat Salar, general manager and board member at Azimut Portfoy, whose fund’s 13 per cent return this year is among the few that beat the benchmark. “That said, fund managers shouldn’t be missing big turns before they happen and just focus on the short-term noise.”