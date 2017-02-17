Silicon Valley hedge fund takes on Wall Street with AI trader

As impressive as Sentient’s technology appears, it’s hard to know if it works. The company says the AI system is beating internal benchmarks, but won’t disclose what those are. It shares little about the data used for the AI’s decision-making and isn’t profitable. The company plans to bring in outside investors later this year. Holman, a Wall Street veteran who joined last year, said the company is limited on what it can say by US Securities Exchange Commission rules restricting marketing by hedge funds that are raising money. “The platform is solid,” he says. “It doesn’t look like any other strategy I’ve seen.”

Anthony Ledford, the chief scientist at the $19 billion hedge fund Man AHL in London, warns of putting too much faith in this branch of artificial intelligence without more evidence. Man AHL uses machine learning for a portion of its clients’ money, and Ledford is encouraged by the results. While the company is exploring a stand-alone machine-learning strategy, he says it’s too early to declare success. “There’s a lot of hype and promise,” Ledford says. “But when you actually ask people how many hundreds of millions dollars they are trading, many of them don’t come back with much at all.” Little performance data is available about AI-focused hedge funds. One index that tracks 12 pools that utilise AI as part of its core strategies, called Eurekahedge AI Hedge Fund Index, returned 5 per cent last year. That’s slightly better than the average hedge fund, but trailed the S&P 500. Tristan Fletcher, who wrote his doctoral thesis on machine learning in financial markets and works for a hedge fund, says investors may be reluctant to turn over their money completely to a machine. “I know how conservative investors are and I know of no one who would put their money in a system that’s fully systematic,” says Fletcher. “Machine learning isn’t a panacea for everything. You need people who have literal thinking.” Chen Chen worked for Sentient until 2012 as an analyst. In August 2011, while the company was still known as Genetic Finance and operating in secret, the system was trading when Standard & Poor’s downgraded the US’s credit rating for the first time, sending markets into turmoil. Chen, now a trader in Hong Kong, went back to review the system’s performance for the day and saw it had outperformed the market and made money. He notes that there was no precedent for a US downgrade and wonders how Sentient’s AI system made its decisions. “That was a big surprise,” he says. More from Markets Wall Street investors eye consumer results

