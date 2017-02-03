Signs are flashing that loonie surge has gone too far, too fast

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz used the word “uncertainty” 12 times in his speech Tuesday in reference to the challenges of policymaking, again flagging the risks tied to renegotiating Nafta. He also said the loonie has risen too soon amid “persistent excess capacity” in the economy and with inflation holding below the bank’s 2 per cent target. Growth is seen rising to 1.9 per cent this year partly on expectations of rising exports, but there are risks.