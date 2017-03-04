Short-term, downward pressure remains in UAE markets

Since the breakout just confirmed further upside is likely over the coming one to a few weeks. Weakness can be used as an opportunity to consider Air Arabia at slightly lower price in anticipation of a continuation of the newly triggered short-term uptrend. On the way down Air Arabia gapped down and that gap has not been filed. As the stock is now rallying towards the gap, the gap is likely to be filled. It will be filed if 1.38 is reached. Therefore, 1.38 can be used as one potential target. A lower target, and therefore more likely to be reached, is the end of the gap which is at 1.33.