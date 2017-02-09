Saudi, Venezuela review oil market conditions, Saudi news agency says

Khobar, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al Falih met Venezuela’s foreign and energy ministers in Riyadh on Thursday to review oil market conditions and the importance of keeping them stable, state-run Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Al Falih discussed with Venezuela’s foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez and oil minister Nelson Martinez their commitment to the agreement between Opec and non-Opec producers to cut oil output, SPA said.
The Saudi minister noted there had been continuous cooperation between the two countries for many years. The Venezuelan delegation’s visit is part of a tour to Opec and non-Opec countries to coordinate and discuss oil market conditions.