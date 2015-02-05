Saudi stock market rally may not be sustainable in 2017

Dubai: The rally in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index, which gained 31 per cent last year, is not sustainable, according to National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD).
Saudi market is currently trading at a 17 times price to earnings multiple, which is at premium to MSCI emerging market multiple of 15.1 times and also at higher end of its historical average, the bank said in its yearly investment outlook, released Sunday.
“We think the current, across the board market rally might not be sustainable in 2017 given the high valuations,” NBAD stated.
According to the bank, several sectors including utility, health care and banking are expected to continue their upward trajectory and outperform the market.
“Our preference for utilities emanates not only from better cost savings but also potential restructuring through expected privatisation of the main utility firm in the country (Saudi Aramco),” the bank added.
The DFM stocks are still at a discount to its emerging market peers, NBAD said, adding that the market is currently trading at 11.6 times price to earnings multiple.