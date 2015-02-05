Saudi Aramco asks banks to pitch for IPO advisory role

Aramco’s already appointed some advisers, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Michael Klein, the former Citigroup Inc investment banker who runs his own advisory firm, people familiar with the matter said in April.

Prince Mohammad’s plan envisions the Aramco IPO as the centrepiece of Saudi Arabia’s biggest economic shakeup since the founding of the country in 1932. Although details of what exactly will be sold remain unclear, chief executive Officer Amin Nasser said the IPO will be based on the company maintaining the so-called concession, which gives it the right to exploit the kingdom’s oil and gas reserves.