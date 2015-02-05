Saudi Arabia oil tanker tracking shows exports slide in February

Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of an agreement by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb output for at least six months to reduce a worldwide surplus that depressed oil prices since mid-2014. Production figures from January showed that Opec members were at about 90 per cent in adhering to the deal. However, 11 non-Opec nations that had joined the effort lagged, with a compliance rate of about 50 per cent.