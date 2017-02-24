Safran defends $10.2b bid for Zodiac from TCI attack

Safran has the skills required to help Zodiac, one of the two biggest airliner-seat providers worldwide, McInnes said. Zodiac is about to receive its largest-ever contracts for economy and business class seats, based on recent letters of intent from customers, he said. Rather than accede to TCI’s push in 2012 to sell a stake in payment-services business Ingenico, Safran chose to wait, and made 400 million euros more than it would have following the hedge fund’s advice, McInnes said.