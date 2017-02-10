Russians come in from cold as Trump, commodity markets align

Rusal’s proposed sale of global depository receipts would represent up to a fifth of the company, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as a final decision hasn’t been made. The plans are still preliminary and haven’t been submitted to the board, which would need to approve the decision.

The board hasn’t discussed an offering, according to a statement Friday to the Hong Kong stock exchange, where the company is listed. Investors from the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East bid for all the shares on offer from PhosAgro within an hour of the opening of the sale, said Boris Kvasov, director of equity capital markets at arranger VTB Bank. Growth returns “Metals and mining is one of the sectors that has performed strongly and continues to benefit from the return to growth,” Alex Metherell, co-head of global banking at VTB Capital, said by email. We see “investor demand and a matching degree of supply from companies keen to engage.” Some companies in the industry may also attract attention as they’ve become cheaper relative to global peers during Russia’s years out in the cold. Severstal and Novolipetsk Steel, known as NLMK, were at a combined 19 per cent discount to foreign rivals, based on their enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, a Citigroup Inc. report said on February 1. In contrast, the discount for major oil producers was just 2 per cent. At the same time, costs are lower for companies producing in Russia and exporting abroad after the rouble fell by half in the past five years. NLMK has one of the lowest costs of steel output in the world. That helped it achieve an Ebitda margin of 30 per cent in the third quarter, its highest level of profitability in six years, compared with an average of about 11 per cent for the global industry, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Even with the European Union planning to renew asset freezes and travel bans against key allies of Putin, in contrast with Trump’s overtures to the Russian president, investors’ appetite will probably hold up in the short term. “There is a big window of opportunities for Russian companies,” Kirill Chuyko, an equity strategist at BCS Global Markets, Moscow’s largest brokerage, said by phone. “Rusal and others are in a rush to take the hot money as the window may close soon if geopolitical tensions come back.” More from Markets Wall Street boosted by Trump hopes

