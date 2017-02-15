RAK Ceramics net profit for 2016 declines

Lower core revenues principally resulted from decreased sales in Saudi Arabia and India which were 41 per cent and 25.6 per cent lower YoY respectively, the company said in an emailed statement. The decrease in Saudi reflects the significant decline in government project spending and business sentiment. Lower sales in India reflect the company’s early stages in the process of rebuilding its senior leadership team and the impact of demonetisation on the economy in the fourth quarter of 2016.