Qatar Investment Fund Q4 NAV falls, but outlook optimistic

The budget is committed to reducing Qatar’s planned deficit by 38.9 per cent, to 28.4 billion Qatari riyals in 2017, from 46.5 billion Qatari riyals, in 2016. The deficit is expected to decline due to a pickup in government revenues and continued rationalisation of current expenditure. Capital spending is expected to increase in 2017 to support Qatar’s preparation for the World Cup and economic diversification objectives.