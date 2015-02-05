Pound reaches seven-week high, markets look to BoE balancing act

The pound rose for a third day against a broadly weaker greenback, which suffered after the Federal Reserve signalled on Wednesday that it was in no hurry to raise rates. The British currency however weakened against the rest of its Group-of-10 peers. The BoE is expected to upgrade its growth and inflation forecasts but will likely refrain from shifting to a hawkish stance just yet, according to Lee Hardman, a foreign-exchange strategist at MUFG.