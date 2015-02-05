Poor man’s gold spurned as Indian farmers strapped for cash

While prices have been rising, they’re way below the peak in 2011 and haven’t even caught up with the highs seen last year. Futures in Mumbai have climbed 11 per cent in 2017 to 43,412 rupees (Dh2,389, $650) a kilogram, but are still about 10 per cent short of levels in July. “Prices have not been able to sustain at higher levels and investors who currently hold the metal will look to book profits if they go up further,” Sheth said.