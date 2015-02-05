Opec set to swell investor gains by turning market upside down

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries is trying to flip the oil market from a structure known as contango, where longer-term prices are stronger, to backwardation, where short-term prices have a premium, said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. That should discourage companies from adding to their oil inventories, and instead spur them to process excess stockpiles, he said.

Impede rivals There are signs the strategy is already working. A week after Opec's November 30 decision to cut production, Brent contracts for settlement in December swung to a premium over contracts for December 2018. Keeping a lid on later prices is also intended to impede rivals like US shale drillers, which will be dissuaded from locking in future revenue streams to fund their operations, said Craig Bethune, a fund manager at Manulife Asset Management Ltd. in Toronto. "US producers would not be able to hedge future profits," Bethune said. "Opec wants a backwardated market." While traders of physical oil would see profits from storing crude dwindle with the end of contango, futures traders would be set to benefit. From their perspective, "backwardation makes a commodity more attractive," Bethune said. An investor seeking to stay long in a contango market would lose money transferring their investment into the next, pricier contract, but keeping a position during backwardation means moving to a cheaper contract and collecting the difference, said RCMA Capital's King. Buyers are "being paid every month" just to stay invested, he said. Significant driver "The move to backwardation is a significant driver of returns," said Greg Sharenow, executive vice president at Pacific Investment Management Co. "Over a three- or five-year period, it's probably one of the biggest determinants of absolute returns for the investor." Still, the nearest monthly oil contracts are the most important for investors and these remain in contango, according to Sharenow. The market may struggle to reach a backwardation durable enough to attract investors, as Opec could falter in its commitment to reduce output and higher prices may allow US shale producers to come back, he said. "We haven't quite hit an inflection point," Sharenow said. "It's highly dependent on continued compliance from Opec over an extended period." Yet initial signs of Opec compliance are encouraging. De facto leader Saudi Arabia has said more than 80 per cent of the targeted reduction of 1.8 million barrels a day has already been implemented by the group and its partners, including Russia. "What happens to the curve does depend on how the Opec cuts will be carried out," said Rob Thummel, a managing director and portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC who helps manage $16.3 billion." The oil futures curve is indicating that the current Opec cuts are here to stay for a while."

