Opec output down to 32.16m bpd in January

In all, Opec’s 13 members -- not including Indonesia, which suspended its membership at the group’s last meeting -- produced 32.16 million bpd in January, a 690,000 bpd decline from December, the S&P Global Platts survey showed. With Indonesia, the organization’s January production totaled 32.89 million bpd. Under the agreement, Opec pledged to cut 1.2 million bpd from its October output levels for six months starting from January 1 and freeze production at around 32.5 million bpd, including Indonesia. Eleven non-Opec countries led by Russia have also agreed to cut output by 558,000 bpd in the first half of 2017.