Opec helps cheap US oil find its way to group’s top buyers

Asia is buying oil from as far away as the US because of a shortage of supplies of medium-heavy crudes, according to Nah. Refinery shutdowns for maintenance work on the US. Gulf Coast mean that grades such as Southern Green Canyon are available and cheap enough to be shipped to other regions, he said.

WTI's cost fell below Dubai in December for the first time in at least three months. The US benchmark was at a discount of 85 cents a barrel to Dubai on Monday. Mars and Southern Green Canyon are even cheaper than WTI because they are more difficult to refine. Oil explorers last week put the most rigs back to work in US oilfields in almost four years, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc. Oil output in the nation rose to the highest level since April in the week ended January 6, while crude stockpiles surged by the most since November during the same week. For a story on rebounding US output amid Opec's cuts, click here A Japanese refiner bought 500,000 barrels of Southern Green Canyon for March arrival, while Mars Blend is being offered to Asian customers. The tanker Manifa is sailing to Singapore after loading Southern Green Canyon, Eagle Ford shale crude and fuel oil via a series of ship-to-ship transfers, according to Matthew Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData LLC, a firm that analyses and tracks oil flows globally. Such arbitrage trades became viable as cargoes turned relatively cheaper compared with similar-quality Oman crude, a Bloomberg survey showed last week. Additionally, the premium for Brent crude, the benchmark for more than half the world's oil, against Dubai narrowed to a 16-month low of $1.46 a barrel this month, providing an incentive for Brent-linked grades to flow from the Atlantic Basin to the Asian market. Market Competition Such shipments from the Americas as well as Europe and Africa are making oil sales to Asia more competitive. It's also influencing the strategy of traditional dominant suppliers such as Saudi Arabia. In January, the largest oil exporter was focusing its output curbs on its Arab Medium and Arab Heavy grades while continuing to pump lighter crudes to compete better with US shale and African supply. But that's in turn boosted the cost of more sulphurous heavy crudes in Asia, creating an opportunity for relatively cheaper and similar quality US supply to flow east. "Newer and complex refineries in Asia have no problem refining heavier crudes from the US. Gulf Coast, as long as the economics make sense after factoring freight and market structure," said Tushar Tarun Bansal, director at industry consultant Ivy Global Energy in Singapore. "Arbitrage flows of heavier crudes from US. Gulf Coast to Asia will remain an opportunistic trade."

